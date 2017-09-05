These guys are doing everything right! They have delightfully delicious coffee. They are change agents who are making the world better. They are providing outstanding customer service. We are happily greeting each new day with a truly great cup o' Joe and have less guilt about our footprints on Earth. It starts the day off right to think about doing good deeds and making good choices. The packaging is artful and amazing and I plan on re-using the materials for gift wrapping. We are hooked!